Atiq Ahmed killing: Shooter makes BIG revelation during interrogation, tells police about murder's motive

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/INDIA TV Atiq Ahmed killing: Shooter Sunny makes BIG revelation during police interrogation

Atiq-Ashraf killings: Days after killing mafia-tuned politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed, one of three shooters made some big revelations during the police interrogation. According to sources, 23-year-old Sunny, a resident of Hamirpur, claimed that they had procured ammunition from contacts of the 'Jitendra Gogi gang' in Delhi. The 'Jitendra Gogi gang' wanted to use them in carrying out a major incident in NCR. Notably, gang's leader Jitendra was shot dead at Rohini court in September 2021.

Babar of Kanpur was also associated with this gang and through him these shooters came in contact with the Gogi gang. This gang makes weapons and gets them sourced from Punjab. The three assailants who attacked Atiq wanted to be like gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, sources added.

ALSO READ: Atiq Ahmed murder LIVE: MP man arrested for sharing provocative post on social media about gangsters' killings

What was shooters' initial plan?

Sunny said to have further revealed that they had planned to kill gangsters in the court on April 13 itself. A day earlier all three shooters had taken a bus from Lucknow to Prayagraj. "All three stayed in a hotel in front of the railway station, one and a half kilometres from Kalvin Hospital in Prayagraj. They had also conducted a recce of the hospital on April 15," sources said.

According to Sunny, they also purchased 3 mobile phones but could not use them as they could not procure fake SIM cards. Due to its NCR connection, the Gogi gang had given I-cards, a big camera and the ID of an NCR channel to shooters who posed as journalists before killing both gangsters. Sunny also allegedly claimed that they shouted 'Jai Shree Ram'slogans to overcome the fear. He also said that now they are getting much "respect" in the jail and no one is asking them to do any work there, sources added.

Atiq-Ashraf killing

It should be mentioned here that Mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were killed in Prayagraj on Saturday night amid police presence. The incident occurred when they were being escorted by police to a medical college in the district. Three men carried out the attack on the gangsters while posing as media persons. They were identified as Lavlesh Tiwari (22) of Banda, Mohit alias Sunny (23) of Hamirpur and Arun Maurya (18) of Kasganj. They all allegedly had criminal backgrounds.

ALSO READ: NHRC issues notice to UP police over killing of gangsters Atiq Ahmed, his brother

Latest India News