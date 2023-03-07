Amid Lalu's CBI questioning, daughter Rohini's warning- 'Agar Papa ko kuchh hua to...'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Daughter raises concerns over her father being questioned by CBI

Former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter Rohini Acharya on Tuesday alleged that his father is constantly being harassed. Her comments came amid CBI's grilling to Prasad in land for job scam case at her residence in Delhi.

"Papa is constantly being harassed. I will not spare anyone if anything happens to him. You are troubling my father, it is not right. All this will be remembered. Time is mighty, it has great power. This has to be remembered," she tweeted.

"These people are troubling my father, if due to their actions, he will have any trouble, then we will shake the chair of Delhi. Now, it is going beyond tolerance," she added.

Meanwhile, a team of six CBI officers on Tuesday questioned former railway minister Prasad in connection with the further probe in the land-for-jobs scam case. Former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi was on Monday grilled for the same at her Patna residence for four hours. Lalu Prasad was questioned at the premises of his daughter Misa Bharti in Delhi.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has already filed its charge sheet in the case. The special court summoned the accused, including Prasad and his family members and others on March 15.

The agency has kept the probe open into the alleged scam and the new round of questioning of Yadav family members is in connection with "further investigation" in the case, they said.

The team might also seek some additional documents from the family of Lalu Prasad related to the case of alleged land transfer to them in exchange for appointments in Group D posts in railways during 2004-2009.

The CBI has alleged in the FIR that some persons, although residents of Patna in Bihar, were appointed as substitutes in Group-D posts during the period 2004-2009 in different zones of the railways located in Mumbai, Jabalpur, Kolkata, Jaipur and Hajipur.