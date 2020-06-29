Image Source : INDIA TV Upcoming Car Launches: Honda City to Hyundai i20, 5 cars to watch out for post COVID-19 lockdown

The auto sector has been one of the worst-hit sectors by the COVID-19 lockdown that has disrupted business as usual since the last week of March. Most of the major car and bike manufacturers in India had to bear major losses because of practically non-existent sales in the months of April and May. Such was the situation that even India's most performing company Maruti Suzuki reported monthly sales for the first time ever.

But now that business is returning to usual and lockdown is being lifted slowly but surely, new cars are expected to hit the market soon. A lot of people who were considering buying a new car had to push back their plans for a couple of months because of this ongoing situation. If you are one of them, here are some cars you should watch out for in the coming months as the auto manufacturing gets going again.

Honda City

Image Source : HONDA Honda City

One of the biggest upcoming launches is that of the all-new Honda City. The next-generation Honda City is expected to hit the Indian roads next month. The car will be available in both diesel and petrol options. Both manual and CVT options will be available for the users. The Honda City will take on the Maruti Ciaz and the Hyundai Verna.

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross

Image Source : NEXA S cross

Nexa's flagship model S-Cross will be coming soon in a petrol variant and BS6 upgrade. The S-Cross petrol will come with the K15B 1.5-litre petrol engine from the Ciaz that generates 103 BHP. The car will come with a 5-speed manual transmission. It is also possible that the S-Cross would come in an automatic variant for the first time if Maruti throws in the 4-speed auto as well.

KIA Sonet

Image Source : PTI Kia Sonet

Korean carmaker KIA will be launching its third vehicle in India after the success of Seltos and Carnival. KIA Sonet will be a compact SUV and will compete with the likes of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300 and the Ford EcoSport.

Hyundai i20

Image Source : FILE Hyundai i20

The new Hyundai i20 has already made its global debut. The car was scheduled for an India launch in August 2020 but we believe that the launch might be pushed back because of the disruptions in manufacturing. The i20 will use the same engine options like the recently launched Verna with two petrol motors and a diesel. The i20 will rival the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, the upcoming Honda Jazz and the VW Polo.

MG Hector Plus

Image Source : MG MG Hector

The new MG Hector Plus that was unveiled in the Auto Expo 2020 was expected to be on Indian roads by now but the disruptions in MG's manufacturing hub have pushed back the plans. The car will be launched in the month of July or August in India and will compete with the likes of Mahindra XUV500, and Tata Gravitas.

