Reintroduced Honda Civic to KIA Seltos: Top 5 cars that made grand entry in 2019

Top 5 cars that broke through in 2019

2019 was not the best of the years for the Indian auto market. Top car manufacturers witnessed the worst crisis in over 2 decades with the sales figures nosediving. Some of the makers tried to restore parity with big discounts and buyer's benefits in the festive season. 2019 also saw some of the major car launches. Some international brands made a debut in the Indian market while other pre-existing brands relaunched their most popular cars.

Here are the top 5 car launches in India from 2019

1. Honda Civic

Image Source : HONDA Honda Civic ​

Honda Civic has been one of Honda's iconic cars over the years. After a spell on the sidelines, Honda Civic was reintroduced in the Indian auto market in 2019. The car was an instant hit. The new Honda Civic stood out among the competition. The sales numbers in the early months boosted Honda's overall sales for 2019.

2. KIA Seltos

Image Source : KIA KIA Seltos ​

Korean carmaker KIA entered the Indian market in 2019 with it's compact SUV segment Seltos. KIA Seltos was an instant hit in the Indian audience. So much so that after it's first month of sales, KIA Seltos had already broken through into the top 10 sold cars of the month. Much of it is credited to the popularity of the compact SUV segment, however, the features offered by KIA Seltos were a cut above its competition. ​

3. MG Hector

Image Source : MG MG Hector

Brit carmaker Morris Garages entered the Indian market in 2019 with the long awaited MG Hector. MG Hector was marketed as India's first internet car with 50+ connected features. As India's first 48V hybrid SUV, the MG Hector was launched with exclusive features that made it popular in the Indian market even before it hit the roads.

4. Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Image Source : MARUTI Maruti S-Presso

Maruti, India's most trusted car manufacturer, introduced a new hatchback in the Indian market after a decade. The S-Presso has been one of the most popular introductions of 2019. The car instantly entered the top 10 selling cars monthly list. The S-Presso is priced attractively and the car is sure to be on Indian roads for a long long time.

5. Renault Triber

Image Source : RENAULT Renault Triber

7-seater under Rs 5 Lakh? Yes, Renault Triber was the car that made this impossible, possible. The car is built in a way that it can fit 7 people in it's 3 rows. Such is the popularity of the Triber, India has started to export Triber to other countries including South Africa.

