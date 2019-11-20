Honda Civic emerges as the top selling sedan in executive segment; Oct sales up 30 pc

Image Source : HONDA CARS Honda Civic emerged as the highest-selling sedan in October 2019 in the executive segment. 436 units of Civic were sold in October.

Honda Civic, a preferred choice in the Sedan segment, has posted a 30 per cent jump in October sales, the company said in a statement. Civic sold 436 units in October, making it the highest-selling sedan in its segment. "Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL), the leading manufacturer of premium cars in India, maintained its leadership in executive sedan segment as the company clocked 30% month on month growth in sales of Civic with 436 units in October 2019," the company said. "The company sold 336 units of Civic in September 2019. The market share for Civic in the month of October’19 stood at an impressive 53%, in its segment. Since its launch in March’19, HCIL has sold 4375 units of Civic till October’19," the release further said.

Civic is not only leading the segment sales but also contributing to the overall growth of the Executive Sedan segment. The cumulative sales for the segment from April - October 2019 stands at 4,763 units with a growth of 9.5% as compared 4,350 units in the same period last year. The news comes as a huge sigh of relief for the auto sector that was reeling under a slowdown in the sector.

“The comeback of the Civic this year has given the much-needed boost to the executive sedan segment and its one of the few segments which have grown despite the current market slowdown," Rajesh Goel, Senior Vice President and Director - Sales and Marketing, Honda Cars India Ltd said.

The Honda Civic, one of the most stylish sedans on Indian roads, comes with a 1.8-litre i-VTEC petrol engine mated to a highly advanced Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) that offers a very responsive driving performance and good fuel economy. The Civic is also available with an exclusive 1.6-litre i-DTEC diesel turbo engine mated to a 6 speed Manual Transmission offering excellent driving performance and best in segment fuel efficiency.

The top-end variant of the Civic boasts of features like a 17.7 cm touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It also gets a smart entry, dual-zone automatic climate control, 8-way power driver seat, electric parking brake and a multi-angle rear view camera. As for the safety aspect, the Civic has ASEAN N-CAP 5-star safety rating and is equipped with features like ABS with EBD and Brake Assist, 6 Airbags, Vehicle Stability Assist, Hill Start Assist, Honda Lane Watch and Rear Seat ISOFIX Child Seat Anchorage.

Other Honda cars in the market include Honda Jazz, Honda Amaze, Honda WR-V, Honda BR-V, Honda City, Honda Civic and Honda CR-V, which are manufactured in India. The Accord Hybrid is sold as a Completely Built Unit (CBU) imported from Thailand. Honda cars are known for its advanced design and technology, apart from their established qualities of durability, reliability and fuel-efficiency.

The company has a strong sales and distribution network with 378 facilities in 266 cities across spread across the country.

