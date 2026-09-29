PSU stock to trade ex-date for 23.50% final dividend, check amount, ex-date and other details

Shares of state-owned Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) are set to trade ex-date for final dividend soon. The company announced this corporate action in May and set the record date to determine shareholder eligibility. A record date is important as those whose names are recorded as beneficial owners of shares in the register of members of the company or in the records of depositories by this date will be eligible for the dividend. SAIL, under the Ministry of Steel, is among India's leading steel manufacturers, with an annual production of over 20 MT.

SAIL dividend amount

The public sector company has declared a final dividend of Rs 2.35 per share for the financial year 2025-26. The company's shares have a face value of Rs 10 each. This means the company has announced a 23.50 per cent dividend for its shareholders.

Earlier, the company's shareholders received a final dividend of Rs 1.60 per share for fiscal year 2025.

SAIL dividend record date

The company has set September 30 as the record date for determining shareholder eligibility for this corporate action. The company's shares will trade ex-date for this corporate action tomorrow.

SAIL dividend payment date

The company has announced that, if approved, it will pay the dividend to eligible shareholders within 30 days of shareholder approval.

SAIL share price

The Steel Authority of India Limited share ended the last trading session in the red amid a broader market sell-off. The counter closed at Rs 184.45, down Rs 0.35, or 0.19 per cent, from the previous close of Rs 184.80. The company's market cap stood at Rs 76,179.55 crore.

SAIL shares gained 35 per cent in a year

The stock has a 52-week adjusted high of Rs 209.70 and an adjusted low of Rs 124 on the BSE. The stock, which is part of the BSE 200 index, has gained 22 per cent in six months and 35 per cent in one year. It has nearly doubled investors' money in three years and jumped 100.90 per. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has gained 24.21 per cent, compared with a 14.58 per cent dip in the benchmark index.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)