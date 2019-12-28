Top 10 cars of last decade

Image Source : FORD Ford Mustang

2019 has been a turbulent year for the Indian auto market. For large parts of the year, many of the major automakers suffered a loss of revenue and a downturn in sales. On several accounts, this has been the worst auto crisis in over 2 decades. Having said that, the decade, in general, has been one of success and innovation.

Some of the world's best automakers entered India this decade, while some are on the verge of bringing cutting edge tech to the country. New cars were launched, some popular, others not quite, but one thing is quite clear, the cars on Indian roads only increased in the last decade.

Here are the top 10 cars that broke through in the last 10 years in the Indian market