Renault Triber: India's cheapest 7-seater launched; price starts at Rs 4.95 lakh

Renault has officially launched its all-new compact multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) Triber on Wednesday. The all-new Renault Triber is India's cheapest 7-seater priced at just below Rs 5 lakh (ex-showroom).

The car is aimed at the Indian middle class and those people who want a car that offers space and comfort and does not put a hole in their pockets.

Here is everything you need to know about the Renault Triber

Engine: The Renault Triber is powered by a 1.0-litre 3-cylinder engine with Dual VVT. It produces 72PS of power and 96Nm of torque. The Renault Triber will have fuel economy figures of around 20kmpl.

Transmission: At the time of launch the Renault Triber will come with a 5-speed manual gearbox. An automatic gearbox is expected at a later stage.

Variants: There will be four variants of the Renault Triber at the time of launch. RXE, RXL, RXT, RXZ.

Renault Triber RXE: RXE is the base model for the Renault Triber. Priced at Rs 4.95 lakh (ex-showroom) the Renault Triber RXE features projector headlamps, LED instrument cluster, dual airbags, Easyfix third row seats. The car is a value for money deal considering it provides a 7-seater vehicle at a price range which is unheard of for the 7-seater segment.

Renault Triber RXL: The RXL retains all the features from the RXE and adds to its list things like-- second and third row AC vents, chrome front grille, cooled storage unite and an R&GO music system. The Renault Triber RXL is priced at Rs 5.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

Renault Triber RXT: RXT adds more to the list of features. The Renault Triber RXT possesses premium features like dual glvoe box, 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Roof rails, front and rear skid plates. The Renault Triber RXT is priced at Rs 5.99 lakh (ex-showroom)

Renault Triber RXZ: Priced at Rs 6.49 lakh (ex-showroom), Renault Triber RXZ is the top model. Aside from all the features possessed by the lower models of the Renault Triber, the RXZ boasts of a keyless entry feature, push-button start, 4 airbags, 14-inch alloys and a rare parking camera.

