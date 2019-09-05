Thursday, September 05, 2019
     
KIA Motors to commence exports by end September

The company will look at shipping at around 500 units to mid-South America, KIA Motors Chief Operating officer Jong Soo Kim said.

Chennai Published on: September 05, 2019 18:32 IST
Korean automobile maker KIA Motors would begin exports of mid-size sports utility vehicle Seltos later this month, a top official said here on Thursday.

As part of shipping it's vehicles, the company officials exchanged documents with Chennai Port Trust authorities on Thursday.

Chennai Port Trust Chairman P Raveendran said the first shipment of Kia Motors was expected to begin by September 20.

