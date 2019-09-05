Image Source : FILE IMAGE KIA Motors to commence exports by end September

Korean automobile maker KIA Motors would begin exports of mid-size sports utility vehicle Seltos later this month, a top official said here on Thursday.

The company will look at shipping at around 500 units to mid-South America, KIA Motors Chief Operating officer Jong Soo Kim said.

As part of shipping it's vehicles, the company officials exchanged documents with Chennai Port Trust authorities on Thursday.

Chennai Port Trust Chairman P Raveendran said the first shipment of Kia Motors was expected to begin by September 20.

