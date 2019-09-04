Top 5 bikes you can buy under Rs 50,000

The Indian bike market has something for everyone. From fast-paced superbikes for the enthusiasts to the pocket-friendly economical two-wheelers.

India Tv Auto brings to you the top 5 bikes to buy under Rs 50,000

Hero HF Deluxe (earlier known as Hero Honda CD Delux)

Hero HF Deluxe is the third best selling bike from the brand. It is powered by a 97cc engine which gives a decent performance in the day to day city riding. It gives a mileage of 83 kmpl and can reach the top speed of 85 kmph. The bike comes in different variants with alloy wheels, electric start. It can be bought for Rs 38,485 (Ex-Showroom Delhi).

Bajaj CT 100

The CT100 is the most affordable offering from Bajaj. It comes with a 99.27cc Engine and returns a mileage of a whopping 89KMPL which is the best in this price segment. The bike is smooth to ride. It comes with spoke wheels and alloy wheels as well and electric start is also provided as an option. The bike can be bought for Rs 33,786 (Ex-Showroom Delhi).

Bajaj Platina

Bajaj recently updated its Platina series with the H-Gear feature to make it more easy to ride. It is easy to maintain and gives a decent mileage of 90KMPL. Alloy wheels come as standard and Electric Start variant can be chose as an option. The Bike is sold for Rs 41,280 (Ex-Showroom Delhi).

Bajaj CT 110

The CT110 is a much powerful version of the CT100 which comes with a 115cc Engine.It gives a mileage of 88KMPL. It is given a better paint scheme and new graphics which give it a much bolder look. Unlike the younger siblings, this bikes comes only with alloy wheels and Electric start is given as an option. It is being sold for Rs 38,291 (Ex-Showroom Delhi).