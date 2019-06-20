Kia Motors launches compact SUV Seltos, to come in four variants

In a glitzy ceremony, Kia Motors launched brand new car Seltos across the world. Kia Seltos will have four variants: Kia Seltos has been launched. Seltos has four variants: Seltos IVT, Seltos 7DCT, Seltos 6AT, Seltos manual. Kia Motors, with the launch of Seltos, aims to give Hyundai a tough competition in the compact SUV segment. Kia has proposed to invest Rs 14,000 crore in its project.
Kia Seltos, company claims that has been tested in India's farthest regions and completely designed for Indian roads.
Here is everything we know about the all-new Kia Seltos:
- Front lights will be LED with a tiger nose grille sitting in between them.
- Other external features- contrast roof, slim LED fog lamps, pull-type door handles.
- Kia Seltos will come with a unique feature where your smartphone will be able to lock/unlock the vehicle and also operate the climate control system.
- It will come with a 10.5-inch infotainment system.
- Other internal features- Wireless charger, in-built Wifi, push to start button, 360-degree camera.
- Kia Seltos will be powered by 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines.