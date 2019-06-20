Kia Motors launches compact SUV Seltos, to come in four variants

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kia Seltos

In a glitzy ceremony, Kia Motors launched brand new car Seltos across the world. Kia Seltos will have four variants: Kia Seltos has been launched. Seltos has four variants: Seltos IVT, Seltos 7DCT, Seltos 6AT, Seltos manual. Kia Motors, with the launch of Seltos, aims to give Hyundai a tough competition in the compact SUV segment. Kia has proposed to invest Rs 14,000 crore in its project.

Kia Seltos, company claims that has been tested in India's farthest regions and completely designed for Indian roads.

Here is everything we know about the all-new Kia Seltos: