Trump says US will hold off new strikes as Mideast allies reach parameters of Iran war deal

New Delhi:

US President Donald Trump on Saturday claimed that a framework for ending the ongoing conflict with Iran was taking shape and said he would hold off ordering fresh US strikes for now, citing efforts to reach a broader agreement involving regional allies.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the proposed deal would include the "immediate, complete and total opening of the Strait of Hormuz" and an end to what he described as Iran's nuclear threat. He added that Israel had agreed to work with the United States in pursuing the agreement.

Trump says attack cancelled for now

Announcing his decision, Trump said he had agreed to cancel a planned military attack, provided meaningful progress was made towards a deal. "Based on this request, I have agreed, for the future benefit of the WORLD and, likewise, the survival of a successful and prosperous Iran, to cancel the attack, subject to being able to rapidly make a DEAL," Trump wrote.

He also claimed that Israel would join the United States in efforts to finalise an agreement aimed at bringing the five-month-long conflict to an end.

Saudi Crown Prince raises concerns over escalation

Earlier on Saturday, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman spoke with Trump and expressed concerns over the possibility of further US military action against Iran, according to a person familiar with the conversation. The discussion came as Trump weighed additional strikes against Iran.

According to the source, Saudi Arabia is concerned that if the United States targets Iran's energy infrastructure or launches major attacks on key facilities, Tehran could retaliate by striking energy infrastructure in Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries.

The Crown Prince also sought clarity from Trump on the possible military options under consideration.

While the White House confirmed that the two leaders spoke, it declined to disclose details of the conversation.

Saudi Arabia pushes for diplomacy

Although Saudi Arabia earlier this week joined the United States in striking logistics and weapons sites used by Iranian-backed militias in Iraq, Riyadh has continued to urge both Washington and Tehran to return to negotiations.

The Crown Prince also sent his brother, Saudi Defence Minister Khalid bin Salman, to Washington earlier this week for separate meetings with Trump and Vice President JD Vance to discuss the evolving situation.

US issues travel alerts across the region

As tensions continue, the US State Department issued fresh security advisories for American citizens travelling in 10 countries across the Middle East.

The alerts cover Bahrain, Israel, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, urging travellers to exercise increased caution and prepare for possible flight cancellations, temporary airspace closures and other travel disruptions.

The conflict has become a major foreign policy challenge for the Trump administration, with concerns over regional stability and its potential impact on global energy markets and the US economy.

(With inputs from AP)

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