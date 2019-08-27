Royal Enfield bikes now 40 per cent cheaper to maintain; know how

Royal Enfield bikes will now be cheaper to maintain. India’s largest bike manufacturer above the 350cc segment has made conservative efforts to reach the pocket-friendly audience.

Recently, Royal Enfield launched the Bullet 350X and 350X ES. Both the bikes are priced lower the Bullet 350 and Bullet 350 ES.

The company has further taken steps to reduce the cost of maintenance of its bikes by up to 40 per cent.

The new service charges will reduce the maintenance cost of bikes like the Royal Enfield Bullet, Royal Enfield Classic and the Royal Enfield Thunderbird.

This has been made possible by the virtue of new processors and technologies that will be used by the Royal Enfield service centres.

As per reports, the Royal Enfield will now be using synthetic engine oil for bike servicing. This is likely to result in the increase the interval after which the bike needs engine oil replacement. Moreover, using a better quality oil will also increase the engine’s life and help provide a better ride quality.

Currently the service interval of Royal Enfield is 3 months or 3,000 Km. New parameters being followed should increase the interval to 6 months or 5,000 km. Which means less number of services required per bike.

For example:

If a person rides a Royal Enfield bike for 30,000 km. Earlier he was getting the bike serviced 10 times. If an average service cost of a bullet is considered at Rs 6,000 (hypothetical), a person spends Rs 60,000 on getting their bike serviced over a period of time. Now after the new measures in place, the bike will need servicing only 6 times during a period of 30,000 km. So a person will only have to spend Rs 36,000 over a period of time.

This decrease in price is substantial if you are a Royal Enfield rider.

Also, currently a Royal Enfield bikes ask for an oil change every 5,000 km. After the new measures, the oil change interval should be increased to 10,000 km.

Royal Enfield is one of the most popular bike maker in the Indian auto market. However, the recent slowdown sector-wide has resulted in Royal Enfield sales also going down substantially.

