Royal Enfield Bullet 350X, ES 350X launched, bookings begin | Photos & Deets Inside

There's a piece of terrific news for Bullet lovers in India. The all-new Royal Enfield Bullet 350X and ES 350X have been launched today. Royal Enfield has for some time been planning to roll out the new, more affordable motorcycles that would be based on the standard Bullet 350 platform. This new bike will be called the Royal Enfield Bullet 350X. The new Bullet 350X will also come with an electric start (ES) variant.

Royal Enfield launched the all-new Bullet 350X and ES 350X on August 9. Store manager of the Royal Enfield store in Naraina Vihar, New Delhi told India TV that there was no prior knowledge that the launch would be on Friday. (See the all-new Royal Enfield Bullet 350X and ES 350X exclusive photos below)

Royal Enfield has brought these cheaper, more affordable Bullet bikes in the wake of the substantial dip in sales across the Indian auto market. The company has also used the ‘Bullet’ suffix to take advantage of the brand name that is associated with the legendary bike.

Here is how the new Bullet 350X fares against the standard Bullet.

Bullet 350X - Body Aesthetics

The new Royal Enfield 350X has a blackish touch to the all-chrome mechanical parts of the standard Bullet. In the Bullet 350X ES, there is no chrome and the mechanical parts below the fuel tank are all black.

The new Bullet 350X will be available in black, blue and grey colours unlike the original Bullet 350 which only comes in black. The ES model will be available in red and royal blue shades.

There is an all-new insignia on the fuel tank which is grey in colour if you go for the black colour bike, white in colour if you go for the blue and black in colour if you go for the grey colour of the bike.

Royal Enfield Bullet 350X Engine Mechanics

As far as the engine is concerned, the new Bullet 350X will be identical to the standard Bullet which is powered by a 346cc, single-cylinder air-cooled engine. The engine will produce 19.6 ps of power and 28Nm of torque same as the standard Bullet.

