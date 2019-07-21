Image Source : ROYAL ENFIELD Royal Enfield: 7 things to consider before buying a Bullet

The Royal Enfield is one of the most popular motorcycle brands in the world.

The first Royal Enfield motorcycle was built in 1901. The Enfield Cycle Company is responsible for the design and original production of the Royal Enfield Bullet, the longest-lived motorcycle design in history.

It is extremely popular amongst the youth. Such is the aura of a Royal Enfield that the bike was used by the Allied Forces in World War 2.

Indian armed forces still use the Royal Enfield.

But if you are planning to buy one you need to consider things about the bike which sometimes hide behind the mega brand-stand and the macho look that goes with the brand.

Here are 7 things to consider before buying a Royal Enfield bike:

Royal Enfield is a very heavy bike: Even for someone used to handling heavy bikes, Royal Enfield can be a tough ask. An average Royal Enfield bike weighs around 190-200 kilograms, compare that to a bike like Bajaj Pulsar which weighs 140-150 grams. So a Royal Enfield is good 50 kilograms heavier than a normal bike. Royal Enfield is HUGE: It is a big bike. More often then not it is something that goes in its favour because it adds to the macho look of the bike. But the massive size means the bike lacks manoeuvrability. Royal Enfield is a cruiser: If you are a speed enthusiast, the Royal Enfield is probably not the bike for you. The engine size of 350 cc or 500 cc gives the appearance of a fast bike but the sheer weight of the machine means that the bike is easy-paced at best. Royal Enfield vibrates: There is a lot of vibration on the bike. Again this vibration gives the bike the muscular feel to it but the handlebar vibrates especially at high speeds. Royal Enfield is not the most economical bike: The Royal Enfield bikes are not the most fuel economical bikes in the market. Your bike will most likely give you a mileage of 25-35 kmpl depending on the engine size Royal Enfield is costly to maintain: The Royal Enfield will give you all the driving pleasure of a muscular bike but it will cost you. An average service cost for a Royal Enfield bike is almost twice of a normal bike. Not to mention the spare parts are more expensive too. Royal Enfield is expensive: Talking of costs, the bike falls on the expensive side. Royal Enfield bike would cost you between 1.5 to 2.5 lakh depending on the model.

So, buying a Royal Enfield or not is upto you but it's important to take these factors into consideration before making a decision.

Also Read | Skoda Rapid Rider, KIA Seltos and a 2000 BHP electric hypercar; the top 5 car news of the week

Also Read | Hyundai Mobis builds camera system to replace vehicle side mirrors