BJP national working president Nitin Nabin to file nomination for party chief today

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national working president Nitin Nabin is set to file his nomination for the post of BJP national president today (January 19) at the party headquarters in the national capital. The nomination process is expected to witness a show of strength at the party headquarters, with nearly all BJP chief ministers, state unit presidents, and senior party leaders likely to be present.

Nitin Nabin, a five-time Bihar MLA appointed as the BJP national working president recently, is likely to be elected unopposed as the party's 12th national president, with party leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, backing his candidature for the post, news agency PTI reported, citing party sources.

According to the poll schedule announced by BJP national returning officer K Laxman, nominations for the post of the party's national president will be filed between 2 pm and 4 pm on Monday. The name of the new BJP chief will be announced the following day after the completion of the election process.

Scrutiny of nomination papers will take place between 4 pm and 5 pm on January 19, while candidates will have the option to withdraw their nominations between 5 pm and 6 pm on the same day.

The BJP national president is elected by an electoral college comprising representatives from the party's national council and various state councils. The entire process is conducted under the supervision of the party’s national returning officer.

As per the BJP constitution, a candidate for the post must be proposed jointly by at least 20 members of a state’s electoral college. The nominee should have completed four terms as an active member of the party and must have a minimum of 15 years of membership.

The constitution further stipulates that such a joint proposal must come from at least five states where elections to the national council have already been completed.

Releasing the election schedule on Friday, the party's national returning officer K Laxman had stated, "The polling will be held, if needed, on January 20 and an official announcement of the name of the new BJP national president will be made the same day."

Who is Nitin Nabin?

Nitin Nabin is a senior BJP leader from Bihar with strong political roots. Born in Patna, he is the son of late Nabin Kishore Prasad Sinha - a respected BJP leader and former MLA. He stepped into active politics following his father's untimely demise and steadily built his own political identity.

He had represented the Bankipur Assembly constituency in Patna. Nabin is regarded as one of the BJP's most reliable leaders in the state. He has won four consecutive Assembly elections in 2010, 2015, 2020 and 2025, following his by-election victory in 2006.

In the recently held Bihar Assembly polls, Nabin secured a decisive victory from Bankipur, defeating his closest rival by a margin exceeding 51,000 votes. His repeated electoral success has further strengthened his standing within the party. Currently, Nabin holds the Road Construction and Urban Development portfolios in the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government in Bihar.

It is to be noted here that Nabin is widely credited with playing an important role in managing the BJP's alliance with JD(U) and contributing to the NDA’s electoral victories. Beyond Bihar, Nabin has also served as the BJP's in-charge for Chhattisgarh which reflects his expanding influence within the party's national framework.

