Maruti S-Presso, India's most-affordable micro SUV, launched; price starts ₹ 3.69 lakh

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Launched: Maruti Suzuki has launched the all-new 'mini SUV' S-Presso in the Indian market. The S-Presso, starting at Rs 3.69 lakh will sit above Maruti Suzuki Alto and will target the entry-segment market. The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso launches with 4 variants -- Standard, LXi, VXi, VXi+.

New Delhi Updated on: September 30, 2019 12:58 IST
Maruti Suzuki has launched the all-new 'mini SUV' S-Presso in the Indian market. The S-Presso, starting at Rs 3.69 lakh will sit above Maruti Suzuki Alto and will target the entry-segment market. 

The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso launches with 4 variants -- Standard, LXi, VXi, VXi+. 

The Standard model and LXi model come with a 5-speed manual transmission option and are priced at ₹ 3.69 lakh and ₹ 4.05 lakh (ex-showroom).

The VXi model and VXi+ model come with a 5-speed manual as well as 5-speed automatic transmission options. The VXi model is priced at ₹ 4.24 lakh for manual and 4.67 lakh for automatic. The VXi+ model is priced at ₹ 4.48 lakh for manual and ₹ 4.91 lakh for automatic.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Specifications

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Engine 

The S-Presso is powered by a BSVI compliant 1.0-litre petrol engine which will give out 67 bhp and 90 Nm of torque. The car will also come with CNG options. The ARAI-rated fuel efficiency figure for the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is 24.07kmpl. There will be an option of a 5-speed manual gearbox as well as an AMT gearbox. 

 

