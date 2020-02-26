Image Source : ROYAL ENFIELD Royal Enfield Bullet 350 BS-6 bookings start at Rs 10,000 | Check Details

Royal Enfield has started taking booking orders for the BS-6 variant of the all-new Royal Enfield Bullet 350 BS-6. At a token amount of Rs 10,000, you can now book the 2020 model of the RE Bullet 350 which is coming with a BS-6 engine. The Bullet 350 is the most affordable bike in Royal Enfield's lineup in India with a starting price of Rs 1.14 lakh.

The new variant of the bike comes with some aesthetic changes apart from the main change to the engine which upgrades the bike to the newest standards of fuel emision set by the government. In the new Bullet 350, the mainframe is blacked-out making it look different from its predecessor model.

The bike will feature the same 346 cc single-cylinder engine which will produce 19.8 bjp and 28Nm of torque.

The bike will feature the same 5-speed transmission.

