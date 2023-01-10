Planning to buy used EV? Things you must keep in mind

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO/PTI Determine the type of charging port the car has so you can locate the nearby charging stations that are compatible with it.

The future of transportation may be electric vehicles, because they are less polluting and thus more environmentally friendly. Cleaner emissions equate to fewer pollutants, so a cleaner environment is more environmentally friendly. The use of electric vehicles plays an important role in environmentally responsible transportation. Before purchasing an electric vehicle, particulary a second hand, one should keep these important factors in mind.

Condition of the electric motor at a glance

Anyone may assess a vehicle's visual condition by taking a close look at it. But merely looking at the powerplant isn't enough to understand how complicated it is. In comparison to internal combustion engines, the powertrains of electric vehicles are very simple because they have almost no moving parts. It is challenging to harm the engine by simply driving around.

Charger ports and appropriate charging locations

Determine the type of charging port the car has so you can locate the nearby charging stations that are compatible with it. Most EV owners worry about a variety of factors, including range anxiety. You might want to select a charger that can be placed at home because there are currently not enough charging stations in India. Look for a charger that can fit in any power outlet and is compatible. Additionally, search for charging stations that have been added to local businesses and kirana stores along your usual commuting routes.

Examine the company's network of service centers

Research the company's network of service centres before selecting an EV brand. Verify whether or not a service centre is conveniently located for you. You will save a lot of time and ensure that you get your car maintained on a regular basis if there is a network service centre close to your house or place of employment.

Depreciation of electric vehicles

It is common knowledge that high-end vehicles and two-wheelers all lose value quite rapidly. In India, the majority of electric vehicles are regarded as premium cars, and their value declined very quickly. This depreciation trait is the very reason someone shops for an EV on the used car market. As soon as one leaves the dealership in a vehicle, prices drastically decrease. The cost of an electric car will drop even if you buy a used one.

Every month, more EVs are being purchased in India thanks to their growing popularity in the country. Additionally, there are more EVs available on the used car market.