Discounts worth Rs 2 Lakh being offered by Hyundai; Check details

The Indian automotive sector has seen a substantial dip in sales over the last year. Every major player in the Indian auto market has seen a considerable decline in sales. Hyundai, India’s second-largest automaker has seen a dip of over 10 per cent in sales of its cars.

In the wake of this slowdown, the Korean carmaker has authorised its dealers to give sizeable discounts on their cars. All Hyundai cars with the exception to Hyundai Creta and the new launches Hyundai Venue and Hyundai Kona Electric are being sold on MAJOR DISCOUNTED PRICES.

Here is the list of Hyundai cars with the discount list

HYUNDAI ELANTRA - Upto Rs 2 Lakh

Hyundai Elantra

Hyundai offers the maximum discount on its Sedan Elantra. The Hyundai Elantra is being sold with a discount of over Rs 2 Lakh. The Hyundai Elantra has not seen a major facelift since 2016, while its competitors — Honda Civic, Toyota Corolla Altis and Skoda Octavia have both been refreshed in the meanwhile. The Honda Civic has been recently launched and has been the highest selling car in the segment which the Skoda Octavia is expected a next-generation model in 2020. The Hyundai Elantra comes with a cash discount of Rs 1.3 lakh and an exchange bonus worth Rs 75,000

HYUNDAI XCENT - Upto Rs 1 Lakh

Hyundai Xcent

Hyundai Xcent is another longterm top-seller by Hyundai which was brought back to the Indian market after a design makeover. The Hyundai Xcent rivals the Maruti Suzuki Dzire which is the highest sold sedan in the country and the Honda Amaze which is another popular entry-level sedan. The Hyundai Xcent is available with a discount of Rs 1 lakh including cash bonuses worth Rs 65,000 and exchange discounts worth Rs 35,000.

HYUNDAI VERNA - Upto Rs 65,000

Hyundai Verna

Hyundai Verna has the toughest competition in its segment with Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and Honda City both having massive user-base. The midsize sedan is being sold with a discount of Rs Rs 65,000 including cash bonuses and exchange bonus.

HYUNDAI i20 ELITE - Rs 75,000

Hyundai i20 Elite

The Hyundai i20 Elite got a face-lift last year which came with an all-new CVT gearbox option and a 1.2-litre petrol engine. On Hyundai i20 Elite you can avail a discount of Rs 75,000 including cash bonus and exchange bonus. The Hyundai i20 Elite falls in the luxury hatchback segment along with Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Toyota Glanza, Honda Jazz etc.

HYUNDAI i10 GRAND - Upto Rs 95,000

Hyundai i10 Grand

The Hyundai i10 Grand is due for a model change. The next-gen i10 Grand has been spotted several times during road tests by the company. Still, if you opt to buy the current model of the Hyundai i10 Grand you can avail a discount of upto Rs 95,000 including a cash bonus of 65,000 and exchange bonus of 30,000. The company gives this discount to rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Swift and Ford Figo.

HYUNDAI SANTRO - Upto Rs 50,000

Hyundai Santro

Hyundai Santro has been one of the best selling Hyundai car in India ever. 2019 saw Hyundai relaunching Santro with a design refresh. The all-new Hyundai Santro’s launch, however, coincided with the slowdown of auto sales in the country and Hyundai has not got the response for Santro in the Indian market that they expected. Customers can Avial a total discount of upto Rs 50,000 including cash bonuses and exchange bonuses of upto 30,000.

