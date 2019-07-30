Image Source : PTI Hyundai bags 50K bookings for Venue in 60 days

Hyundai Motor India on Tuesday said it has received over 50,000 bookings for its compact SUV Venue within 60 days of its launch. The company said it has already delivered 18,000 cars since the launch.

"Out of the 50,000 bookings, over 35 per cent of customers have preferred the company's in-house DCT (Dual Clutch Transmission) Technology," Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) National Sales Head Vikas Jain said in a statement.

The company claimed it to be the fastest ever 50,000 bookings for any model since launch.

Hyundai Motor India had earlier received 2,000 bookings of the compact SUV on the first day of initiating the process in May. The company had opened the pre-launch bookings for the model on May 2.

The venue was launched nationally on May 21.

Also Read | Hyundai working with IOCL to provide fast charging for Kona