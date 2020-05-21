Image Source : BMW BMW blends luxury with sports, launches F900 bikes in India; price starts at Rs 9.9 lakh

German marque Bavarian Motor Works' two-wheeler arm BMW Motorrad has now brought a perfect blend of luxury and sports bikes to India with the launch of the all-new F900R and F900 XR. The new Bavarian bikes will be launched at the starting price of Rs 9.9 lakh (Ex-showroom) and will go up o Rs 11.5 lakh (Ex-showroom).

The two motorcycles will be available as completely built-up units (CBU) throughout the BMW Motorrad dealer network, the company said in a statement. BMW F900 R is priced at Rs 9.9 lakh, BMW F900 XR Standard at Rs 10.5 lakh and BMW F900 XR Pro is tagged at Rs 11.5 lakh.

"With the introduction of the dynamic duo, BMW Motorrad is set to redefine and captivate the popular mid-range segment in India at a truly attractive value proposition," BMW Group India acting President Arlindo Teixeira said.

BMW F900 R is a precise and intuitive bike offering purist riding fun at all times, while the adventure sports tourer BMW F 900 XR's unique performance combined with powerful design interprets long-distance riding in a distinctive and future-oriented style, he added.

"The sporty riding fun, straightforward handling and a unique range of equipment options on both these bikes will be a value-added package for the ultimate thrill-seekers," Teixeira said.

