Mercedes-Benz India launches seventh generation of S-Class at Rs 2.17 crore

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@MERCEDESBENZIND Mercedes-Benz on Thursday launched the seventh generation of its flagship limousine, the S-Class, in India.

Luxury car manufacturer Mercedes-Benz on Thursday launched the seventh generation of its flagship limousine, the S-Class, in India. The new vehicle is launched in two variants - Diesel S 400d 4MATIC and Petrol S 450 4MATIC - with more than half of the 150 units of the 'CBU Launch Edition' being booked before the flagship's India debut.

According to the company, the 'S 400d 4MATIC' is priced at Rs 2.17 crore and 'S 450 4MATIC' comes for Rs 2.19 crore.

"We are thrilled to launch the flagship of our portfolio, the all-new S-Class in India. It has been one of the much anticipated luxury cars in this market with unparalleled customer trust and loyalty," Mercedes-Benz India's Managing Director & CEO Martin Schwenk said.

"Witnessing a strong demand for our new and existing products, we expect to maintain a steady pace with our overall market strategy and are optimistic for an uptick in demand and gradual recovery in coming months."

At present, there are more than 8,000 S-Class cars on Indian roads. Since its market launch in 1951, more than 4 million S-Class Saloons have been delivered to customers around the world.