Maruti Suzuki recalling 1.34 lakh Baleno, WagonR because of issue with fuel pump

India's largest car manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki has announced that it will be calling back 1.34 lakh units of two of its most popular hatchbacks. WagonR (1 litre) manufactured between 15 November 2018 and 15 October 2019 will be called back, while Baleno's petrol variant manufactured between 8 January 2018 and 4 November 2019 will also be recalled.

In total, there will be 134,885 vehicles that will be called back.

Maruti has stated that the reason for call back is the issue with the fuel pump. The company will be replacing the faulty parts free of cost.

Maruti Suzuki dealerships will be calling the owners of eligible vehicles for the call back across the country.

Owners of suspected vehicles may also visit the ‘Imp Customer Info’ section on the Company websites www.marutisuzuki.com (for WagonR) and www.nexaexperience.com (for Baleno) and fill in their vehicles chassis number (MA3 or MBH, followed by 14 digit alpha-numeric number) to check if their vehicle needs any attention and follow the instructions.

