Maruti Suzuki to hike prices across model range from April

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Maruti Suzuki had announced to hike prices of select models by up to Rs 34,000 due to a rise in input costs in January this year.

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Monday said it will increase prices across its model range from next month in order to offset the impact of high input costs.

Over the past year, the cost of the company's vehicles has been impacted adversely due to an increase in various input costs, the auto major said in a regulatory filing.

"Hence, it has become imperative for the company to pass on some impact of the above additional cost to customers through a price increase in April 2021," it added.

ALSO READ: Tata Motors rolls out Tiago XTA at Rs 5.99 lakh

The price increase shall vary for different models, it added.

The company however did not share details about the quantum of the price hike it intends to take from next month.

On January 18 this year, the automaker had announced to hike prices of select models by up to Rs 34,000 due to a rise in input costs.

MSI sells a range of models from entry-level hatchback to S-CROSS crossover, priced Rs 2.

99 and Rs 12.39 (ex-showroom prices Delhi).