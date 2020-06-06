Image Source : HYUNDAI Planning to buy a new car? Hyundai is offering benefits worth up to Rs 1.05 lakh in June 2020

Are you planning to buy a car now that the lockdown is slowly but surely coming to an end? If yes, then Hyundai is offering some benefits you might want to avail of. For the month of June 2020, Hyundai is offering buyers benefits worth up to Rs 1.05 lakh on its cars.

This step has been taken by Hyundai to boost its sales as the Korean carmaker, much like its counterparts from across the globe, saw its sales take a nose dive in the last few months in light of the coronavirus pandemic and the nationwide lockdown that was imposed because of it.

The Hyundai models that come with benefits this month are -- Hyundai Elantra, Hyundai Elite i20, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Hyundai Grand i10 and Hyundai Santro.

Apart from these deals, Hyundai is also offering special benefits worth Rs 3,000 to medical professionals.

Hyundai Elantra - Rs 1.05 lakh

Hyundai is offering benefits worth Rs 1.05 lakh on Elantra. The car is available with a BS6-compliant 152hp, 2.0-litre petrol engine, which comes with a choice of manual or automatic gearboxes. It rivals Honda Civic and Skoda Octavia in the Indian market.

Hyundai Grand i10 -- Rs 65,000

Small hatch Grand i10 is being sold with buyers benefits worth Rs 65,000. This amount includes discounts as well as exchange bonuses and other schemes.

Hyundai Santro -- Rs 45,000

One of Hyundai's most successful car ever, Hyundai Santro, made a comeback in 2019 and is now being offered with buyers benefits worth Rs 45,000.

Hyundai Elite i20 -- Rs 40,000

Hyundai's luxury hatch Elite i20, which rivals the likes of Volkswagen Polo and Maruti Suzuki Baleno is being offered with buyers benefits worth Rs 40,000. The hatchback is available only with an 83hp, 1.2-litre petrol engine and a manual gearbox; the previously available automatic gearbox option is also not on offer.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios -- Rs 30,000

The latest edition to Hyundai's fleet of hatchbacks in India, Grand i10 Nios, is being offered with buyers benefits worth Rs 30,000. Buyers can choose from either a 83hp, 1.2-litre petrol or a 75hp, 1.2-litre diesel engine, though those looking for a sportier experience could opt for the 100hp, 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine.

