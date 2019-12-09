Hero two-wheeler prices to go up from January 1

Two-wheeler major Hero MotoCorp will raise ex-showroom prices of motorcycles and scooters from January 1, 2020. According to the company, the price increase across the two-wheeler range will be up to Rs 2,000.

"The exact quantum of the increase will vary on the basis of the model and the specific market," the company said in a statement.

On Monday, Hero MotorCorp stocks closed 0.7 per cent higher at Rs 2,379. Hero's current fleet in India ranges from Rs 39,900 to Rs 1.05 lakh.

Country's largest carmaker Maruti had announced last week that it would increase the prices of its cars from the beginning of the next year. Other car manufacturers such as Toyota, Mahindra & Mahindra and Mercedes-Benz said they were also contemplating a similar move.

