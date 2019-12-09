Video catches the incredible Tesla Cybertruck cruising on LA freeway with Elon Musk behind the wheel

The extraordinary Tesla Cybertruck was seen cruising at a Los Angeles freeway and who was the man behind the wheel? None other than Elon Musk himself. Tesla CEO showcased the Cybertruck on November 22 in grand fashion and now was seen driving it in downtown Los Angeles.

Tesla has claimed that the Cybertruck is the best of both worlds. As per company claims, the vehicle will go from 0-100 in 2.9 seconds and will also have a utility of a truck. The Cybertruck also gives a range of 402 kilometers in full charge

The truck will come in three versions with 250 miles, 300 miles and 500 miles of range, respectively.

The base version of the truck will start at $39,900, while the prices for the top end Tri Motor All-Wheel-Drive version of the Cybertruck start at $69,900.

The most expensive version of the truck, the Tri Motor AWDrive, will be able to carry 3,500 pounds, tow up to 14,000 pounds and go from zero to 60 in 2.9 seconds.

It comes with six seats and features armoured glass and ultra-strong panels that are made of the same alloys found on spacecraft.

Additionally, using an adaptive air suspension system, drivers will also be able to adjust the ride height of the truck, for when they are on the highway or off-road.

According to research firm IHS Markit, the Ford F-150 has been the top-selling pickup truck in the US for more than 40 years, followed by GM's Chevrolet Silverado.

Pickup trucks are currently the fastest-growing segment in the US.

At the Los Angeles event at the Tesla Design Centre late Thursday, Musk took a dig at Ford, showing a video of a "tug of war" between F-150 and the Cybertruck.

In June this year, the Tesla CEO said the truck would start at "less than $50,000," putting it between the starting price of the Model 3 (currently $39,400) and the Model S (currently $79,990) sedans.