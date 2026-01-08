Why is 'Prince Narula arrested' trending today and what is the reality Prince Narula trended on social media after several videos claimed to show his 'arrest'. The clip was later debunked as fake, with several users flagging it as misinformation.

New Delhi:

Prince Narula, actor and reality TV star, began trending on social media earlier today after a video surfaced online that appeared to show him being "arrested". The clip spread fast and sparked speculation.

However, it didn’t take Narula long for the claim to unravel. He dismissed the arrest claims, saying it was from a "shoot".

Why is 'Prince Narula arrest ' trending online

As Prince Narula's 'arrest' video gained traction, several internet users pointed out that no such incident had taken place and flagged the clip as fake. Many called it misinformation, saying the visuals did not match any real event involving the reality TV star.

One social media user even went a step ahead and asked X's AI assistant Grok to verify the video's authenticity. "I've checked recent news from sources like India TV, Indian Express, and Times of India - no reports confirm Prince Narula's arrest by Delhi Police in January 2026. The video uses edited clips that don't match any verified events. This appears to be misinformation,” Grok responded.

In the video, Prince looked rather serious while being taken away by cops. Several unverified speculations began circulating, justifying Narula's arrest clip. Here is the video:

How did Prince Narula clarify his viral video?

Prince Narula hasn't reacted to the false clip showing him getting arrested. He dismissed the claims and told Telly Chakkar, "It was a part of a brand shoot. I’m not arrested."

Work-wise, Prince Narula has previously won shows such as Roadies, Splitsvilla and Bigg Boss. He has also worked in TV shows such as Badho Bahu, Gangaa, Waaris, and others.

