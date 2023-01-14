Auto Expo 2023: Tata Sierra to come in all three Petrol, Diesel, EV variants

Follow us on Image Source : TATA MOTORS Tata Sierra to come in all three Petrol, Diesel, EV variants

Auto Expo 2023: Tata Motors, one of India's leading automobile manufacturers, has announced that they will be unveiling the highly-anticipated Tata Sierra at the Auto Expo 2023.

The versatile SUV will be available in three different powertrain options - petrol, diesel, and electric - catering to a wide range of customers with varying needs and preferences and will be launched in 2025.

The petrol variant of the Tata Sierra will be powered b1.5-litreiter engine that delivers a peak power output of 110 horsepower and a maximum torque of 150 Nm. This engine is paired with a six-speed manual transmission or a six-speed automatic transmission, providing a smooth and responsive driving experience. The petrol variant also comes equipped with a host of advanced features, including a start-stop system, a regenerative braking system, and a fuel-efficient driving mode.

The diesel variant of the Tata Sierra is powered by a 2.0-litre engine that delivers a peak power output of 170 horsepower and a maximum torque of 350 Nm. This engine is paired with a six-speed manual transmission or a six-speed automatic transmission, providing a smooth and responsive driving experience. The diesel variant also comes equipped with a host of advanced features, including a start-stop system, a regenerative braking system, and a fuel-efficient driving mode.

The electric variant of the Tata Sierra is powered by a high-performance electric motor that delivers a peak power output of 150 horsepower and a maximum torque of 250 Nm. This electric motor is paired with a high-capacity lithium-ion battery pack that provides a driving range of up tokilometreseters on a single charge. The electric variant also comes equipped with a host of advanced features, including a regenerative braking system, a fuel-efficient driving mode, and a charging time of just four hours.

The Tata Sierra also boasts an impressive list of features that are sure to appeal to customers. The exterior features sleek and aerodynamic design, with a bold front grille and sharp headlights that give it a sporty and aggressive look. The interior of the Tata Sierra is spacious and comfortable, with premium materials and advanced technology.

The Tata Sierra comes with a host of advanced safety features, including advanced airbags, electronic stability control, hill hold control, and a rearview camera.

FAQs:

What is the Auto Expo?

The Auto Expo is an annual automobile show held in India, featuring a display of new and innovative vehicles from various manufacturers.

Who is Tata Motors?

Tata Motors is one of India's leading automobile manufacturers, known for its focus on innovation and customer satisfaction. The company produces a wide range of vehicles, including cars, buses, trucks, and defense vehicles.

