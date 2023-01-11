Auto Expo 2023: MG Motor India announces next-gen Hector SUV | Check price and other details

Follow us on Image Source : MG MOTOR INDIA Auto Expo 2023: MG Motor India announces next-gen Hector SUV

Auto Expo 2023: As India's flagship motor show Auto Expo began today, January 11, MG Motor India announced the prices for its next-gen Hector, ranging between Rs 14.72-22.42 lakh (ex-showroom). The automotive marque stated that Hector is now available in as many as five variants -- Style, Smart, Smart Pro, Sharp Pro and Savvy Pro.

The next-gen Hector has a host of exciting technologies and 11 Autonomous Level 2 (ADAS) features that offer hassle-free driving comfort with enhanced safety. With its all-new striking bold exterior and evolved safety features, and elegant design elements, the Next-Gen Hector offers an unprecedented drive and user experience.

The magnificent interiors of the new SUV are available in a dual-tone argil brown and black theme with a wooden finish. The flagship SUV is available in 5, 6, and 7-seater configurations, offers intelligently designed seating options, and ample space. The 6-seater SUV seats come with a captain configuration while the 7-seater vehicle is offered with bench seats.

The next-gen Hector has key safety features such as six airbags and a 360-degree HD camera. Hector was introduced by MG Motor India in 2019.

Some key features of Next-Gen Hector

Available in 5 variants – Style, Smart, Smart Pro, Sharp Pro & Savvy Pro

Stands out with an Argyle-inspired diamond mesh grille

Comes with India’s largest 35.56 cm (14-inch) HD Portrait infotainment system

First-in-segment Digital Bluetooth® key with key-sharing function

Introduces Traffic Jam Assist (TJA) among 11 ADAS features

Offers Intelligent Auto Turn Indicators

Best-in-industry i-SMART technology with over 75 connected car features

MG Motor India showcased its vision for future mobility - 'Drive Ahead' - at Auto Expo 2023. The company unveiled a line-up of 14 production-ready vehicles from its portfolio at the expo. The Autonomous Level 2 SUV offers 11 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) features including Traffic Jam Assist (TJA) and Auto Turn Indicators to deliver complete peace of mind, safety, and comfort. The intelligent Traffic Jam Assist (TJA) ensures minimal effort and maximum safety in a traffic jam situation by keeping the vehicle in the middle of the lane and maintaining a safe distance from the vehicle in front.

MG Hector Ex-Showroom Prices (INR Lakhs)

The Next-Gen Hector’s voice commands, included with the i-SMART tech, include segment-first features such as touch-screen control for the sunroof, voice commands for ambient lights, navigation voice guidance in five Indian languages, 50+ Hinglish commands, and other helpful apps such as Park+ for parking discovery and booking and the Jio-Saavn App for music. The premium audio system by Infinity comes enabled with wireless Android Auto & Apple Carplay and delivers truly immersive, 360-degree rich sound.

Safety features of Next-Gen Hector

The Next-Gen Hector also has other key safety features such as 6 airbags, a 360-degree HD camera, Electronic Stability Program (ESP), Traction Control System (TCS), Hill Assist Control (HAC), all four-wheel disc brakes, a 3-point seat belt for all seats, electric parking brake (EPB), and front parking sensors.

The Hector, India’s first Internet SUV, was introduced by MG Motor India in 2019 and has since set a new bar for SUVs in India by giving shape to its philosophy of connected, autonomous, shared, and electric mobility.

The Next-Gen Hector brings with it the unique car ownership program “MG SHIELD” after-sales service options. Also, customers will be offered a standard 5+5+5 package i.e., a warranty of five years with unlimited kilometers, five years of roadside assistance, and five labour-free periodic services.

