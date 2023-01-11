Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki showcases concept electric SUV eVX

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Maruti Suzuki showcases Concept Electric SUV eVX at Auto Expo 2023

Auto Expo 2023: Building on its commitment towards sustainable motoring, Maruti Suzuki India Limited today showcased the Concept Electric SUV eVX at Auto Expo 2023. With this, the company has reinforced its vision of developing sustainable powertrain systems through continuous technological development and innovation. The 'Emotional Versatile Cruiser,' - Concept eVX is a mid-size electric SUV concept designed and developed by Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan offering futuristic SUV design elements with an upright posture and commanding high-seating.

The Concept Electric SUV eVX will be powered by a 60kWh battery pack offering up to 550km of driving range.

Commenting on the global premiere of Concept Electric SUV eVX, Toshihiro Suzuki, Representative Director and President, Suzuki Motor Corporation, said, “Today, I have an exciting announcement. I am delighted to unveil the Concept eVX, our first global strategic EV. We plan to bring it to market by 2025. At the Suzuki Group, addressing global warming is a priority. We are promoting a range of global measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions generated from our business. One key measure is reducing CO2 emitted by using our products. Here in India, as announced in March last year, we will invest Rs 100 billion in the production of BEVs and their batteries.”

Adding to this, Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “For over 4 decades, Maruti Suzuki has been spreading the Joy of Mobility in India and fulfilling the aspirations of millions of Indian families. Along with our parent company Suzuki Motor Corporation, we remain highly optimistic and committed to the long-term growth story of India. With specific emphasis on Aatmanirbhar Bharat, we have committed ourselves to bring new products, technologies, investments and set up new facilities in India."

Image Source : INDIA TVMaruti Suzuki showcases Concept Electric SUV eVX at Auto Expo 2023

"We believe in exploring a full spectrum of technologies like hybrids, CNG, bio-CNG, ethanol and electric to support Government of India’s twin objective of reducing oil-import bill and Carbon Net Zero by 2070. Our approach towards electric vehicles is holistic with scale and localization. The Concept eVX is Suzuki’s first global strategic Electric Vehicle, and I am excited that it debuts here in India. It brings exciting urban SUV styling through its sharp design language and as a Battery Electric Vehicle it purposefully reinforces our commitment to environment friendliness and sustainability,” Hisashi Takeuchi said.

Concept Electric SUV eVX specifications:

Dimensions: L x W x H: 4,300mm x 1,800mm x 1,600mm

Platform: All-new dedicated EV platform

Battery Capacity: 60kWh battery pack with safe battery technology

Driving Range: up to 550km

Inspired by the overarching concept of an 'Emotional Versatile Cruiser,' the Concept eVX's unmistakable progressive SUV silhouette is instantly distinct from that of a conventional SUV. The eVX's upright posture, horizontal hood, commanding high seating, maximised cabin size, long wheelbase, large wheels, high ground clearance, and signature LED light elements are unmistakable design elements derived from Suzuki’s SUV heritage.

Meanwhile, futuristic design elements have been engineered to deliver high levels of aerodynamic efficiency by lowering the drag coefficient, distinguishing it as a car with advanced technology.

Concept Electric SUV eVX highlights:

Unmistakable SUV silhouette: The eVX bears Suzuki’s signature SUV design with aerodynamic silhouette, long wheelbase, shorter overhangs, and optimum ground clearance.

Class leading functionality: With Dedicated EV platform offering safe battery technology, the Concept Electric SUV eVX is designed to offer class leading cabin comfort, convenience & connected features.

The concept eVX is a part of Suzuki’s vision for the future of developing EVs to contribute to the company’s mission of sustainability in India and around the world.

Other Green Technology showcases at Maruti Suzuki pavilion

Maruti Suzuki has also displayed its range of sustainable product offerings like WagonR Flex Fuel prototype, Brezza S-CNG* and Grand Vitara Intelligent Electric Hybrid.

WagonR Flex Fuel Prototype

To showcase Maruti Suzuki’s efforts towards flex fuel technology, the company is showcasing a flex fuel compliant Wagon R prototype that can run even on E85 fuel. Flex Fuel vehicles are developed to run on 20%-85% ethanol blending and offer similar performance and better running cost considering possible fuel price differential in gasoline fuel price and E85 fuel.

Hot and Techy Brezza S-CNG

The Company also showcased its yet to be launched Brezza S-CNG at the expo. Maruti Suzuki has the largest range of 14 factory-fitted S-CNG vehicles

Grand Vitara Intelligent Electric Hybrid

The Grand Vitara with Intelligent Electric Hybrid system and e-CVT transmission offers a sophisticated dual powertrain system to deliver superior acceleration, performance, and fuel-efficiency. The Grand Vitara Intelligent Electric Hybrid is India’s most fuel-efficient SUV+ with a best-in-class efficiency** of 27.97 km/l.

The company has displayed an array of 16 vehicles at the Expo, including the Grand Vitara, XL6, Ciaz, Ertiga, Brezza, WagonR Flex Fuel, Baleno, and Swift among others.

Through the years, Maruti Suzuki has implemented numerous measures to enhance environment friendly operations. The Company has established a system of ‘Circular Mobility’ for sustainability in all avenues of its operations ranging from product design, manufacturing, vehicle dry wash at dealerships, vehicle despatches, and end-of-life vehicle management.

The company has been keeping sustainability at its core for all its operations.

ALSO READ | Auto Expo 2023: Here's what to expect from the much-awaited event

ALSO READ | Tata Altroz, Harrier and Safari electric variants to debut at Auto Expo 2023