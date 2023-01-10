Tata Altroz, Harrier and Safari electric variants to debut at Auto Expo 2023

Follow us on Image Source : TATA MOTOS Tata Motors will keep the platforms and body styles of the current Harrier and Safari models, as well as the cabins that are identical to those of the models with IC engines.

Tata Motors is leading the EV race in India because they have the most electric vehicles in its lineup. However, other manufacturers are also gradually entering the electric vehicle market. Numerous manufacturers will take advantage of the Auto Expo 2023, which is just around the corner, to showcase their new products.

A day before the show is scheduled to start, Tata Motors teased EV versions of its flagship models like the Harrier and Safari SUVs and Altroz hatchback.

Tata Harrier and Safari

Tata Motors will keep the platforms and body styles of the current Harrier and Safari models, as well as the cabins that are identical to those of the models with IC engines. However, underneath their hoods will be the major transformation. An all-electric powertrain that consists of an electric motor that powers the front wheels and a lithium-ion battery will take the place of the 2.0-liter diesel engine that is shared by both SUVs and is manufactured by FCA.

At the moment, only a 2.0-liter diesel engine is available for the Tata Harrier and Safari. This engine has a maximum output of 170 PS and 350 Nm. Both the Harrier and Safari are available with a six-speed manual and an automatic transmission. It is also anticipated that these two new SUVs will receive a facelift that includes a few new features like a more advanced infotainment system and an all-encompassing ADAS package, as well as minor modifications to the front and rear profiles. The list of features from the diesel-powered SUVs will likely remain in the all-electric versions, which may be based on these slightly modified facelifted Harrier and Safari models. In addition, we anticipate that both of these upcoming electric vehicles will have a minimum battery capacity of approximately 60 kWh and a peak power output of approximately 200 bhp. The Harrier EV and Safari EV are expected to have a real-world range of 300-350 kilometers on a fully charged battery pack, which is important for electric vehicles.

Tata Altroz EV

Since its debut at the Geneva Motor Show three years ago, Tata Motors' Altroz EV has been anticipated. The battery unit that powers the Nexon EV is probably used by the Altroz EV. The electric vehicle can produce 129 PS of power and 245 Nm of peak torque thanks to the 30.2 kWh battery pack and Tata's PMS electric motor. On a single charge, the Altroz EV is anticipated to have a range of approximately 350 kilometers.

