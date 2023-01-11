Auto Expo 2023: Shah Rukh Khan launches Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV priced at Rs 44.95 lakh

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Super star Shah Rukh Khan launches Hyundai Ioniq5 EV at Auto Expo 2023

Auto Expo 2023: Automobile manufacturers Maruti Suzuki, MG Motor, and Hyundai are stealing the show on the opening day of the Auto Expo 2023 edition. Suzuki debuted its EV X electric SUV concept, and MG finally disclosed the cost of its upcoming Hector SUV. Super start Shah Rukh Khan launched the Ioniq 5 EV at Hyundai's star-studded event on Wednesday (January 11). The EV has been launched at a price tag of Rs 44.95 lakh.

Hyundai Ioniq5 EV: Features

The 72.6 kWh battery pack that powers the Hyundai Ioniq 5 electric SUV produces a maximum output of 214 horsepower and a maximum torque of 350 Nm. It has a driving range of 631 kilometres on a single charge and supports fast charging using a 350 kW DC charger to go from 0 to 80 percent in just 18 minutes. Hyundai's innovative Vehicle to load (V2L) technology, which can provide up to 3.6 kW of electricity for powering external electronic devices and gadgets like bicycles, e-scooters, camping gear, etc., is also featured in the e-SUV. Additionally, 21 Hyundai SmartSense features with Level 2 ADAS are available.

The premium crossover from Hyundai, the Ioniq 5 EV, is already available in many international countries. reservations for the Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV may already be made in India for Rs 1 lakh. After the Kona SUV, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV is the company's second electric vehicle sold in India. The Hyundai Ioniq 5 has features including a special vision roof with a full glass panel and no centre divider, parametric pixel LED headlights, R20 (D=512.8mm) alloy wheels, and a magnetic dashboard, among others.

The Hyundai Ioniq 5's surfaces, including the crash pad, switches, steering wheel, and door panels, are painted with bio-based paint that contains oil derived from plants including rape flowers and corn. The interior of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 is made of eco-processed leather that is coloured using flaxseed oil. The Ioniq 5 was made with eco-friendly components, and after its inauguration, it will soon be spotted on Indian roads.

Eco-friendly interiors: The need for more environmentally responsible mobility solutions with reduced environmental effect was one of the major demands. The IONIQ 5's designers addressed these issues by utilising environmentally friendly and sustainably derived components.

Super-Speedy Charging: The IONIQ 5 can be charged from 10% to 80% in about 18 minutes with a 350 kW charger. According to WLTP, IONIQ 5 owners need only charge their cars for five minutes to gain 100 km of range.