Opinion | Aaj Ki Baat December 13 episode: Rahul should have apologized for his 'Rape in India' remark

Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat December 13 episode: Rahul should have apologized for his 'Rape in India' remark

Addressing an election rally in Jharkhand, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi raised the issue of atrocities against women, and remarked, 'you might have heard about 'Make in India', but it has now become 'Rape in India' '.

On Friday, women MPs from BJP, led by Union Minister Smriti Irani raised the issue in Lok Sabha and demanded his unconditional apology. Rahul Gandhi refused to tender apology and instead pointed out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had in a public meeting six years ago described Delhi as the 'Rape Capital' of India.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that Rahul Gandhi 'had no moral right' to be in Parliament after making such a remark. The women BJP MPs later went to the Election Commission and lodged a complaint demanding 'severest possible action' against the Gandhi scion.

In my view, Rahul Gandhi, as an opposition party leader, has every right to criticize Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his policies, he has the right to question the government and to level allegations, but atrocities against women is a sensitive issue.

Before making such a remark, he should have taken care of his language, his thoughts and his style of speech. Of course, it is a matter of shame that we, as part of our society, have failed to provide enough security to women and ensure their safety. The way in which Rahul Gandhi tried to rhyme it with 'Make in India' was really insensitive. It was like making mockery of the situation, shorn of sensitivity.

I feel, it is not proper to stoop to that low level in order to criticize Narendra Modi. Had Rahul Gandhi admitted his mistake and apologized, the matter could have ended there, but now it has reached the Election Commission.

Watch full episode here:

Aaj Ki Baat: Monday to Friday, 9 PM

India’s Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath’ was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.