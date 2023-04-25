Follow us on Image Source : PTI (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE) West Bengal: Mob breaches section 144, sets police station afire in Kaliaganj

West Bengal: Some miscreants on Tuesday violated prohibitory orders section 144 CrPC and set fire to Kaliaganj police station in West Bengal's Uttar Dinajpur. In addition to this, they also set ablaze several vehicles parked near the police station. As per the reports, two police personnel were injured in the attack. The mob was protesting against the death of a teenage girl whose body was found in a canal last week.

Mob organised a "Thana gherao" programme

Soon after the incident took place, an official informed that the people who organised a "Thana gherao" programmes allegedly belong to the Adivasi and Rajbangshi communities. They were protesting against the police inaction in the case claiming that the teen girl was raped and murdered. However, the preliminary post-mortem examination indicated that the deceased had not been raped.

Politics intensified in West Bengal

Meanwhile, the politics in the state intensified, the ruling TMC blamed the opposition BJP for the incident, while the saffron camp claimed the incident was a "complete failure" of the law and order machinery in the state.

"The situation is under control at the moment. We have deployed a huge number of policemen including RAF (Rapid Action Force) personnel," the IPS officer told PTI.

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPC were clamped in parts of Kaliaganj on Sunday morning, ahead of the visit of a team of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR).

ALSO READ | West Bengal: 4 police officers suspended for dragging dead girl’s body on road in Kaliaganj

ALSO READ | West Bengal: Prohibitory orders clamped in Kaliaganj after protests over girl's death