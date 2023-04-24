Follow us on Image Source : PTI (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE) West Bengal: 4 police officers suspended for dragging dead girl’s body on road in Kaliaganj

West Bengal: Four police officers were suspended on Monday for allegedly dragging a dead body of a minor girl on road last week in West Bengal's Kaliaganj. As per the reports, all the police officers were in the rank of Assistant Police Sub-Inspectors. A police officer informed that the incident occurred on April 21 where four ASIs, three from Kaliaganj Police Station and one from Raiganj Police Station were dragging the body of the minor girl.

"We have suspended four ASIs for dragging the body of the minor girl on April 21," the officer said.

Dead body was found floating in canal

The dead body of the minor girl was found floating in a canal in Kaliaganj on Friday last week. It was said that the girl was allegedly raped and killed. The incident triggered agitation among the locals and they put up road blockades by burning tyres and set several shops on fire. Following the outrage, prohibitory orders were imposed in the area.

While removing the body, the four police officers were found to have dragged it on the road. A video purportedly showing the incident went viral. A preliminary post-mortem examination report revealed there was no injury to the body, Uttar Dinajpur Superintendent of Police Md Sana Akhtar said.

Case was filed

However, a case was filed under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act based on a complaint filed by the girl's mother.

A team of officials of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights led by its chairperson Priyank Kanoongo met the deceased's family on Sunday. The NCPCR has sought a report from the state DGP on the matter by Monday.

(with inputs from PTI)

