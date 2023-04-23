Follow us on Image Source : ANI (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE) West Bengal: Prohibitory orders clamped in Kaliaganj after protests over girl's death

West Bengal: Clashes between police and locals were reported in parts of Kaliaganj in West Bengal's Uttar Dinajpur district over the death of a teen girl. As per the latest updates, prohibitory orders under section 144 of CrPC were clamped in the area. The orders were imposed before representatives of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights led by its chairperson Priyank Kanoongo visited the family of the deceased. However, Kanoongo was allowed to visit the girl's family along with three other representatives

Prohibitory orders clamped

"Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC have been imposed for a fortnight from today as a precautionary measure, though the duration is subject to review. As per the law, we will not allow a congregation of four or more people. Action will be taken against violators," the official said.

The West Bengal Commission for Protection of Child Rights alleged that Kanoongo and his team have visited the area in a bid to "politicise the matter" and that they were violating the CPCR Act. WBCPCR chairperson Ananya Chakraborty alleged that the NCPCR team's visit was "absolutely not needed".

ALSO READ | West Bengal: Fresh clashes in Kaliyaganj over rape and murder of minor

WBCPCR chairperson's allegations on Kanoongo

"The NCPCR blatantly violated the CPCR Act and entered West Bengal illegally with the sole purpose of maligning the state. They took along with them a large contingent of journalists to the deceased's house in complete violation of the prohibitory orders. This is shameful. They should have informed us about their visit and taken our feedback in the case," Chakraborty told PTI.

The NCPCR team's visit sparked a war of words between the BJP and the TMC. "The state government has utterly failed in preventing atrocities against women and children. When people of Kaliaganj agitated against the brutal murder of the girl, the police beat them up and took the body in the most insensitive manner, hurting the sentiments of the people," BJP state spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said.

What is the matter?

A 20-year-old man was arrested on Saturday in connection with the alleged rape and murder of a teenage girl in West Bengal's North Dinajpur district that triggered violent protests, police said. The 17-year-old girl, whose body was found in a canal in Kaliaganj police station area on Friday, knew the man, Superintendent of Police (SP) Md Sana Akhtar said, identifying him as the prime accused.

A case has been filed under IPC section 302 (murder) and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act based on the complaint filed by the girl's mother, he said. The preliminary post-mortem report revealed no injury to the body, Akhtar said, adding that a bottle of poison was found near the body.

(with inputs from PTI)