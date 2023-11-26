West Bengal: Gorkha leader Binay Tamang joins Congress

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Gorkha leader Binay Tamang

Gorkha leader Binay Tamang joined the Congress at Kalimpong on Sunday, a party leader said. Earlier, he had joined Trinamool Congress.

Tamang, a former chairman of the semi-autonomous Gorkhaland Territorial Administration that governs the Darjeeling hills of West Bengal, accepted the flag of the grand old party from state Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury in the hill town.

Tamang was a close aide of Gorkha Janmukti Morcha leader Bimal Gurung before falling out with him and joining the ruling party in the state.

In 2019, Tamang had stepped down as chairman of GTA and had unsuccessfully contested an assembly by-election as an independent candidate with the support of the TMC. Later, in 2021, he joined the TMC but left the party within a year.

Speculations are rife that Tamang might be made the Congress candidate for Darjeeling Lok Sabha seat in the next general elections.

ALSO READ | Suvendu Adhikari alleges scam in purchase of PPE kits, medical equipment in Bengal during pandemic

ALSO READ | West Bengal: Calcutta HC rejects TMC govt plea, allows BJP mega rally in Kolkata's Victoria House