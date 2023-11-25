Suvendu Adhikari alleges scam in purchase of PPE kits, medical equipment in Bengal during pandemic

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari (C) with West Bengal Sports and Youth Affairs and Power Minister Aroop Biswas (L)

West Bengal: Leader of Opposition (LoP) in West Bengal, Suvendu Adhikari has written to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) seeking an inquiry into the alleged irregularities in the purchase of PPE kits and other medical equipment during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021.

The BJP leader alleged a scam in the West Bengal government during the purchase of PPE kits and other medical equipment during the pandemic period.

Suvendu Adhikari alleged Rs 5,000 corruption as a PPE kit which was costing Rs 300 was purchased for Rs 1200.

He also named some bureaucrats who were involved in the scam.

He further said that Centre released massive funds but due to the urgency of the situation , the government didn't imposed stringent measures for the procurement of medical equipment.

He added that the Centre didn't stringent measures in good faith.

With inputs from IANS

