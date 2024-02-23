Sandeshkhali protests: Villagers thrash TMC leader as agitation against Shahjahan Sheikh intensifies | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Visuals of the protests in Sandeshkhali

A group of villagers protesting against TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh and his supporters regarding land encroachment and sexual assault beat up party leader Ajit Maity at Sandeshkhali in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district which has been witnessing protests for several days now. The locals torched the property of TMC leaders accused of tormenting villagers besides staging demonstrations against perceived police inaction towards the perpetrators. During the unrest, the villagers barricaded roads with logs and also set them ablaze to block the entry of police vehicles into the Jhupkhali area of Sandeshkhali.

Tensions persist in Sandeshkhali

Tensions continued to spread in the village for the second consecutive day as reports emerged of TMC leaders being assaulted and their residences being ransacked.

Responding to the situation, Director General of Police (DGP) Rajeev Kumar, for the second consecutive day, went to the troubled region and pledged firm action against those responsible for the unrest.

Armed with sticks, protestors set fire to thatched structures near a fishing yard in Belmajur, directing their anger towards the elusive TMC leader, Shahjahan Sheikh, and his brother Siraj. One of the torched structures belonged to Siraj, it was revealed.

"For years, the police did nothing. That is why we are doing everything to reclaim our land and honour," a demonstrator said.

The law enforcement personnel attempted to pacify the agitated crowd. The DGP arrived in the locality later in the afternoon and engaged in discussions with the locals.

"Please register your complaints. We will take action. We will establish a police camp here. However, I earnestly request you not to take the law into your own hands," Kumar told the residents.

Women take to streets

As police began efforts to apprehend villagers involved in arson and property destruction, women who had accused the absconding TMC leader, Shahjahan Sheikh, and his associates of sexual abuse spanning years, took to the streets.

They staged protests, even resorting to lying down in front of vehicles to prevent the police from taking away their men.

"Police have not been able to arrest Shahjahan Sheikh but are now apprehending our men. Who will protect us if the police take away our men? All these years, police were nowhere to be found," a protester lamented.

The unrest in Sandeshkhali stems from allegations against Sheikh and his supporters regarding land encroachment and sexual assault. Shahjahan has remained elusive since a mob attack on Enforcement Directorate officials on January 5.

(With inputs from agencies)

ALSO READ | West Bengal ration scam: ED files new case against accused Shahjahan Sheikh

ALSO READ | Sandeshkhali violence: NHRC to depute team for on-spot inquiry, sends notice to Bengal govt and DGP