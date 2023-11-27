Monday, November 27, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. West Bengal
  4. Gold worth Rs 1.28 crore seized at Bangladesh border in West Bengal

Gold worth Rs 1.28 crore seized at Bangladesh border in West Bengal

The seizure was made from the cabin of the truck driver by the 145 battalion of the BSF based on a tip-off, they added.

Hritika Mitra Edited By: Hritika Mitra @MitraHritika Kolkata Published on: November 27, 2023 21:39 IST
Gold worth Rs 1.28 crore seized at Bangladesh border in
Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE Gold worth Rs 1.28 crore seized at Bangladesh border in West Bengal

The police seized gold bars worth Rs 1.28 crore were seized at the Bangladesh border in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Monday. 

Five gold bars and 16 gold biscuits, weighing about 2 kg, were seized from an empty truck at the Petrapole check-post when the vehicle was entering India, they said.

The seizure was made from the cabin of the truck driver by the 145 battalion of the BSF based on a tip-off, they added.

The driver of the truck, Abdul Johar Malik -- a resident of North 24 Parganas, was arrested, officials said.

(With PTI Inputs)

ALSO READ | West Bengal: Gorkha leader Binay Tamang joins Congress

ALSO READ | West Bengal: Calcutta HC rejects TMC govt plea, allows BJP mega rally in Kolkata's Victoria House

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from West Bengal

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related West-bengal News

Latest News