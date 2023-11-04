Saturday, November 04, 2023
     
ED being used for political bargaining instead of fighting corruption, says Sitaram Yechury

A another remark, CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury had said that the I.N.D.I.A. bloc was not an alliance but an arrangement of non-BJP forces in the country. His statement has come ahead of the Assembly election in five states.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: November 04, 2023 21:44 IST
CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury addresses a press
Image Source : PTI CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury addresses a press conference, at the party office in New Delhi (File photo)

West Bengal: Communist Party of India (CPI-M) leader Sitaram Yechury on Saturday alleged that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is being used for political bargaining instead of fighting corruption.

"...ED is being used, not to stop corruption but for political bargaining. This is what the BJP is doing. We want action on corrupt people...," Yechury said in a statement. 

The CPI(M) leader's remarks have come a day after ED claimed that Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel was paid Rs 508 crore by the promoters of Mahadev betting App, which is under scanner, ahead of the Assembly election in the state. 

ED raids have also been conducted in poll-bound state Rajasthan, another Congress-ruled state.  

However, hitting out at Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel after ED's claim, PM Modi took a dig at the Congress government in the state during a poll rally saying they didn't even spare the 'Mahadev' name in their corrup practices.

On Friday, Yechury had said that I.N.D.I.A. bloc was not an alliance but an arragenement of the non-BJP forces in the country. 

