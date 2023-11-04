Telangana: BJP plans massive Backward Class rally in Hyderabad to thank PM Modi

Follow us on Image Source : ANI BJP's national president of OBC Morcha and MP K Laxman.

Telangana Assembly election: BJP is planning a mega Backward Class rally in Telangana on November 7 to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for showing faith in Other Backward Classes (OBC), party's national president of OBC Morcha and MP K Laxman informed on Saturday.

The development has come ahead of the Assembly election in the state, scheduled to be held on November 30.

Making a statement, the BJP MP said, "BJP will organise a public meeting in Hyderabad on November 7, 2023, to thank PM Modi for showing faith in Other Backward Classes (OBC). He has promised that if voted to power in Telangana, BJP will make a leader from backward classes the chief minister."

Meanwhile, BRS chief and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said the BJP should be taught a lesson in the upcoming polls, as it has not sanctioned even a single medical college or Navodaya schools to the state.

"We have been asking the Centre to set up Navodaya Schools in each and every district. Not even one was sanctioned. They did not even give a single medical college to the state. There is a need to teach them a lesson otherwise, they will ride on us," KCR said.

"The Congress has ruled this country for 50 years and the state too. In between there was the Telugu Desam Party for some period. The BRS has been ruling for the past 10 years. The history of development is before you. I want you to decide based on the facts," KCR further said in the election rally.

The counting of votes in Telangana is scheduled for December 3.

