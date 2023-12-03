Assembly election results show more of Congress' 'failure' than BJP's success: TMC

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representational Image

The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Sunday took a swipe at the Congress in connection with the counting of the Assembly elections, where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to snatch power from the party in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh and is heading towards a landslide win in Madhya Pradesh.

Taking to X, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh commented that the election results reflect the 'failure' of Congress, rather than the success of the BJP. He also said that the results, which are a crucial electorate ahead of the 2024 general elections, will not impact the Lok Sabha polls and the I.N.D.I.A. alliance will definitely make an impact.

"In the three states, it is more of a failure of the Congress than a success story of the BJP...TMC is the party which can provide leadership in the battle to defeat the BJP in the country," Ghosh said. The TMC leader claimed that to win the elections in these states, other parties have imbibed the welfare schemes of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

As of 3:00 pm, Congress is leading in 68 seats compared to BJP's 160 in Madhya Pradesh. It is leading in 33 seats in Chhattisgarh as compared to BJP's 54 and 70 seats as compared to BJP's 114 in Rajasthan. The only silver lining for the Congress is in Telangana, where it is expected to dethrone Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao

Meanwhile, Maharashtra's deputy CM Ajit Pawar also took a dig at Congress, saying that he would not be surprised if some people blamed EVMs for the assembly polls outcome. "I will not be surprised if people from the INDIA alliance start blaming the EVMs (electronic voting machines) for the results," he said.

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot will hand over his resignation to Governor Kalraj Mishra in the evening, according to sources, after the assembly poll results showed the BJP's return to power in the state. Sources said Gehlot is slated to meet the governor at 5.30 pm.

