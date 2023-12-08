West Bengal: 10 newborns dead within 24 hours at Murshidabad hospital

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

West Bengal: At least 10 children have died at Medical College and Hospital in West Bengal's Murshidabad after they were shifted from Jangipur Subdivision hospital.

Speaking on the matter, Professor Amit Dan of the Medical College and Hospital said, "PWD's work is going on at the Jangipur Subdivision Hospital. So, patients from there were shifted here. Hence, the number of patients increased here...All the children who were brought here were already underweight. They died. It was difficult to save them as it already took 5-6 hours to bring them to this hospital. We are constituting a team to probe this..."

