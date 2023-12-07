West Bengal Assembly passes bill to impose 28% GST on online gaming, horse racing, casinos

Follow us on Image Source : PTI REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

Kolkata: The West Bengal assembly on Thursday passed a bill that subjects online gaming, horse racing, and casinos to the highest GST rate of 28 per cent, calculated based on the full face value of the bets placed.

Minister of State for Finance, Chandrima Bhattacharya, said that upon the West Bengal Goods and Services Tax (Second Amendment) Bill, 2023, becoming an Act, it is anticipated to enhance the state's revenue.

Bengal Finance Minister on highest tax rate on online gaming

She said that West Bengal is among the states that have advocated for the imposition of the highest tax rate on online gaming and similar activities. "Activities like online gaming, casinos and horse racing are all games of chance and not those of skill, and in these cases, the right to participate and the right to win cannot be separated," said Bhattacharya.

The Minister, who is a member of the GST Council, said West Bengal has been in favour of taxing such activities at the highest rates.

She further claimed that the bill faced a delay in being presented in the assembly due to the governor's numerous queries. The GST rates for these activities became applicable from October 1 in various states.

The minister said that the state is yet to get Rs 467 crore from the Centre on account of Inter-State Goods and Services Tax (IGST).

