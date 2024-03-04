West Bengal: TMC issues show-cause notice to Kunal Ghosh for 'anti-party statements'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI TMC leader Kunal Ghosh.

In an interesting development in West Bengal politics ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh has been issued a show cause notice by the party for his "anti-party statements".

This comes after party leader Abhishek Banerjee sent Ghosh to MLA Tapas Roy's house to convince him not to leave the party. However, TMC chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee later issued a show cause notice to Ghosh.

Ghosh continues to attack Sudip Bandyopadhyay

Notably, Ghosh has continued his attack on senior party MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay, stating that the North Kolkata MP's bank account should come under central agency investigations in connection with the coal scam.

Earlier on February 1, Ghosh had announced that he does not want to continue in the posts of Trinamool Congress spokesperson and state general secretary and accused a section of old guards like Bandyopadhyay of being “more of a BJP leader than a TMC MP”.

In a post on X on Saturday, tagging the CBI and ED, he said, “The bank accounts of Sudip Banerjee, MP and payments on behalf of him” to a private hospital must be investigated. Ghosh also said that he might move to court if the agencies “try to avoid” his demand. “He (Bandyopadhyay) is soft towards the BJP because of corruption cases, which are being probed by the BJP," he had said earlier.

TMC leader Tapas Roy quits party

Meanwhile, senior TMC leader Tapas Roy on Monday quit as an MLA, expressing displeasure over the functioning of the party. "I have submitted my resignation as an MLA to the assembly speaker. I am now a free bird," he said. Speaking to the media, Roy also slammed the party leadership for not standing by him when his residence was raided by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in January.



