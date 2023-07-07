Bengal panchayat polls: CPI(M) demands history sheeters be taken into custody to avoid unrest on election day

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Central forces deployed in West Bengal

Polling eve: The CPI(M) on Friday (July 7) demanded history sheeters be taken into custody to stop them from creating a ruckus during the panchayat polls scheduled in West Bengal on Saturday.

CPI(M) state secretary Mohd Salim alleged a lack of transparency in the functioning of the state election commission (SEC), on the eve of voting in the rural polls, and said that the panel should take steps to make sure the elections are free and fair.

"History-sheeters must be arrested and movement of criminals be stopped to prevent them from intimidating voters," he said at a press conference here.

The CPI(M) leader alleged that the handpicked police and administrative officers have been posted in the places where the TMC is afraid of not getting enough votes.

"But these tactics will not succeed as people are looking for a change," he said. He further demanded adequate security for the conduct of free and fair polling.

'Deal with mischief strictly'

Salim said that the police must deal with all sorts of mischief strictly, in view of the experience of violence during polling in some areas.

He also demanded to preserve the CCTV camera footage from voting till completion of counting.

He asked the SEC to deploy security forces in all places to prevent any law and order situation from arising.

"It is the duty of the SEC to mobilise central forces," he said.

The commission, following a direction of Calcutta High Court, has requisitioned 822 companies of central armed police force for the panchayat elections.

The CPI(M) leader criticised Governor CV Ananda Bose for visiting various places where violence has taken place.

"He should instead ensure that the SEC works properly and not do what the commission is supposed to do," he said.

What did Governor say on election eve?

Meanwhile, Governor Bose who was in Murshidabad today said that the people are in a state of fear and also urged the people to go out and vote on the polling day.

“The ground situation is the same as it is in various violent-prone areas. People are in a state of fear. Tomorrow is the election & all voters should go to the polling booth to vote...The right of the voters is the highest right. Yes, I am doing publicity & I will do it again if they think it is...I am here for the people & to save their democratic rights...I will be there in action tomorrow for my people…” he said.

The voting for the West Bengal panchayat polls is slated to take place on July 8.

(With agencies input)

