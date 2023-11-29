Wednesday, November 29, 2023
     
'Mamata has destroyed Bengal': Amit Shah addresses rally in Kolkata, asserts BJP's strong stance on issues

Amit Shah criticised Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing her of destroying West Bengal. He cited instances of political violence, corruption, and appeasement, framing the BJP as the force that could bring about positive change in the state's governance.

Kolkata Updated on: November 29, 2023 15:49 IST
Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Union Home Minister Amit Shah acknowledges supporters during an election rally.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah took the stage at a public rally in Dharmatala, addressing crucial concerns and emphasising the BJP's vision for West Bengal's future. Shah began by acknowledging the support received from the people of West Bengal and expressing gratitude for the 18 Lok Sabha and 77 assembly seats bestowed upon the BJP. During his speech, Shah highlighted the suspension of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari from the assembly by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Despite this, Shah asserted that the people's voices cannot be silenced, stating, "You can suspend him, but you cannot silence the people of Bengal. They are saying that your time is over."

Addressing critical issues, Shah questioned the status quo in West Bengal, asking whether there has been any change in appeasement, political violence, or corruption. He alleged that funds sent by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the welfare of the state are not reaching the intended recipients due to the alleged interference of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC).

A significant focus of Shah's address was the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA). He declared, "CAA is the law of the country, and no one can stop it. We will implement it." Shah firmly emphasized that the BJP is committed to implementing CAA, despite opposition from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Shah also predicted a strong BJP presence in the upcoming elections, envisioning the party forming a government with a two-thirds majority in the 2026 assembly polls. He attributed this confidence to the support the BJP aims to garner in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, urging voters to provide the party with enough seats for a resounding victory.

On a somber note, Shah touched upon the alarming statistic of 212 BJP workers reportedly killed in West Bengal. He asserted that the people would avenge these deaths through their votes in the 2026 assembly polls, reflecting the intensity of political struggles in the state.

The rally showcased Shah's unwavering commitment to the BJP's agenda for West Bengal, setting the stage for intense political competition in the state.

